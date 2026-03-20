FIFA finds Israel FA guilty of ‘grave’ violations

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee on Thursday found the Israel Football Association (IFA) guilty of multiple "grave and systemic" discrimination violations but stopped short of imposing major sanctions.

The committee said the IFA failed to act against racism, tolerated politicized and militaristic messaging, and allowed the exclusion of Palestinians from football infrastructure in settlements in the occupied West Bank. It described the conduct as "institutional complicity" in a system of segregation.

Despite saying the violations warranted "severe and exemplary sanctions," FIFA imposed a fine of 150,000 Swiss francs ($190,000) and ordered the display of a "Football Unites the World-No to Discrimination" banner at three home matches.

The committee also declined to pursue a request by the Palestinian Football Association to bar Israeli clubs based in occupied territory from international competition, saying the matter falls outside its jurisdiction.

FIFA said it would continue to encourage dialogue between the Palestinian and Israeli football associations. The IFA has the right to appeal the decision.