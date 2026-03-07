Marmoush double helps Man City to 3-1 win at Newcastle and place in FA Cup quarters

Manchester City's Omar Marmoush struck twice as Pep Guardiola's side roared back from a ⁠goal down to ⁠beat Newcastle United 3–1 away on Saturday and storm into the FA Cup quarter-finals ⁠for the eighth consecutive season.

Newcastle got off to a bright start and Harvey Barnes ran onto a through ball before firing into the far corner in the 18th minute to give the hosts the ⁠lead.

Seven-times ⁠FA Cup winners City then flexed their muscles and Savinho equalised in the 39th minute when Jeremy Doku's ball behind the defence bounced off the Brazilian's leg and in.

Marmoush scored ⁠the first of his two goals -- and seventh against Newcastle -- in the 47th when Matheus Nunes found him unmarked with a low ball across the face of ⁠goal ‌and ‌the Egypt forward fired ⁠into the roof ‌of the net.

Marmoush completed his double in the ⁠65th minute in similar ⁠fashion, latching onto a Nunes ⁠cross and striking a fierce shot.







