PSG extend lead atop League 1 with 1-0 win at Le Havre

Paris St Germain extended their Ligue 1 advantage to four points with a 1-0 victory at Le ⁠Havre on Saturday ⁠thanks to a first-half goal from Bradley Barcola.

PSG lead second-placed Lens, who have stumbled over the last ⁠seven days with a 3-2 home loss to Monaco last weekend and a 1-1 draw at Racing Strasbourg on Friday.

PSG now have nine wins from their last 10 league games but it took 37 minutes for Barcola, in an unfamiliar centre forward role, ⁠to ⁠break the deadlock by heading home a Lee Kang-in cross.

Lee missed a good chance to double the score two minutes later and two minutes after that Dro Fernandez, recently signed from Barcelona, had an effort disallowed for ⁠offside.

Desire Doue should have made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 79th minute after being tripped by Lucas Gourna-Douath, but his effort was saved by Mory Diaw.

Le Havre, who stay nine ⁠points ‌above ‌the relegation zone in 13th ⁠place, struggled through most ‌of the match but had a chance to equalise in ⁠the 54th minute when Issa ⁠Soumare's shot on the turn forced ⁠Matvey Safonov into a sharp save.







