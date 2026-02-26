Mexico beats Iceland under tight security amid cartel violence

Mexico's national team on Wednesday won its home match against Iceland under tight security amid the recent wave of violence following the death of a powerful drug lord.



Mexico, which is co-hosting the men's World Cup with the United States and Canada, defeated Iceland 4-0 in the friendly match held in the central city of Querétaro.



Heavily armed security forces were deployed. According to media reports, six security rings around the Corregidora Stadium were set up.



"Mexico, with excellent coordination between all parties involved and the exemplary behaviour of the fans, demonstrated today its ability to organise football matches and provide all the necessary security guarantees," the Mexican Football Federation said in a statement after the match.



Four months before the start of the football World Cup, major unrest broke out in the country following the killing by the Mexican military of powerful drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes or "El Mencho" on Sunday.



Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) members put up roadblocks in several Mexican states, set cars on fire and attacked shops. Seventy-four people, including 25 National Guard members, were killed in the army raid and subsequent fighting.



Before kick-off in Querétaro, soldiers lined up on the football pitch of the packed stadium with a large Mexican flag. Military fanfares sounded and a minute's silence was held.



Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has pledged security guarantees for fans attending the World Cup amid the recent surge in violence.

