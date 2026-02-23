Advocaat resigns as Curacao coach ahead of World Cup

Veteran Dutch coach Dick Advocaat, who led Curacao to their first World ⁠Cup qualification, has stepped down ⁠as manager months before the finals because of his daughter's ill health.

Fred Rutten, 63, will take over and lead the Caribbean island nation to the World Cup, the Curacao ⁠Football Federation said on Monday.

"I have always said that family comes before football," Advocaat said in a statement. "This is therefore a natural decision. That said, I will greatly miss Curacao, its people, and my colleagues. I consider qualifying the smallest nation in the world for the World Cup one of the highlights of my career. I am proud of my players, staff, and board members who believed in us." The 78-year-old Advocaat described leading the island, which ⁠is ⁠part of the Dutch kingdom with a population of around 150,000, to the World Cup as the "craziest thing" he had achieved in a managerial career spanning nearly four decades. He would have become the oldest coach in World Cup finals history.

Gilbert Martina, president of the Curacao Football Federation, said: "His decision commands nothing but respect. Dick has made history with our national team. Curacao will ⁠always remain grateful to him."

Rutten, who won a single cap for the Netherlands in his playing days, has managed Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven, and Schalke 04.

"It is a difficult time for Dick, and I wish him and his family strength," Rutten said.

"Dick is an icon in world football. It is truly an honour to continue his work. I have spoken ⁠extensively ‌with him ‌and his staff and will continue along the ⁠same path. Curacao can expect the same ‌dedication and commitment from me."

Rutten will take charge of the Curacao squad for the first time in March, ⁠when they travel to Australia for a mini-tournament ⁠with the host country and China.

Curacao begin their World Cup campaign ⁠with a Group E match against Germany in Houston on June 14.









