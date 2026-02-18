Benfica-Real Madrid match halted over alleged racist abuse targeting Vinicius

The UEFA Champions League play-off match between Benfica and Real Madrid was halted for about 10 minutes following allegations of racist abuse targeting Vinicius Junior on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the second half at Estadio da Luz after the Brazilian forward scored in the 50th minute to give the Spanish side a 1-0 lead. Vinicius was shown a yellow card for excessive celebration near the corner flag.

Following an exchange with Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni, Vinicius approached French referee Francois Letexier. Letexier made the crossed-arms gesture UEFA's protocol signal for racist abuse before Vinicius left the pitch, followed by his Real Madrid teammates.

Players and coaching staff from both sides became involved in discussions, while Benfica manager Jose Mourinho was also seen speaking with Vinicius as tensions rose.

The match resumed approximately 10 minutes later.



