PSG rally from early deficit to beat Monaco 3-2 away in Champions League tie

Champions League holders Paris Saint Germain overcame a horror start and a ⁠two-goal deficit to ⁠beat 10-man Monaco 3-2 away in the first leg of their ⁠knockout round playoff tie on Tuesday.

Desire Doue came off the bench to engineer an impressive turnaround for PSG, who conceded a goal in the opening minute and were 2-0 ⁠down ⁠after 18 minutes as Folarin Balogun grabbed a double for the hosts.

The 20-year-old Doue replaced Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, who went off injured ⁠after 27 minutes, and proved decisive for the visitors as he struck two superb goals plus set up one for Achraf Hakimi.

PSG are ⁠now ‌in ‌an advantageous position ⁠for the return ‌leg in Paris next Wednesday as they ⁠look to progress ⁠to next month's last ⁠16.







