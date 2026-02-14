News Sports Tottenham announce Tudor as interim head coach for rest of season

Tottenham announce Tudor as interim head coach for rest of season

Tottenham Hotspur have turned to Igor Tudor to save their season, confirming on Saturday that the Croatian will take charge as interim head coach.

DPA SPORTS Published February 14,2026 Subscribe

Igor Tudor has been announced as Tottenham Hotspur's interim head coach on a deal until the end of the season.



Spurs dismissed Thomas Frank on Wednesday after a dismal display in a 2-1 defeat at home to Newcastle a day earlier left the club in 16th position and only five points above the Premier League relegation zone.



Frank departed after only seven months, but following a run of two wins in 17 league fixtures and Tottenham have turned to experienced Croatian coach Tudor in their bid to move away from the bottom three.



"It is an honour to join this club at an important moment," Tudor said.



"I understand the responsibility I have been handed and my focus is clear. To bring greater consistency to our performances and compete with conviction in every match.



"There is strong quality in this playing squad, and my job is to organise it, energise it and improve our results quickly."











