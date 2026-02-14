Aliyev: Peace treaty possible if Armenia amends constitution

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Friday in Germany that Baku is prepared to sign a final peace treaty with Armenia "the very next day" once Yerevan implements constitutional changes to remove territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

"Our position has been communicated to the Armenian side for many years: the necessary amendments must be made to the Armenian Constitution," Aliyev told Azerbaijani journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. "Once these amendments are adopted, we can sign a peace treaty the very next day."

The Azerbaijani leader emphasized that peace has already been effectively established following a Washington summit held last August.

He noted that the initialing of the peace treaty and the signing of the Joint Declaration under the mediation of US President Donald Trump signify a de facto end to the decades-long conflict.

Aliyev also clarified that the formal conclusion of the process depends entirely on Armenia's internal legal steps.

He reiterated that Baku does not view the requirement as interference in domestic affairs, but as a necessary measure to ensure that no future Armenian government can revive claims about Azerbaijani territory.



