Thomas Frank sacked by Tottenham following home defeat to Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with manager Thomas Frank after less than a year in charge, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Thomas Frank has been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after Tuesday's 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.



The latest tumultuous result of Frank's dismal reign resulted in Spurs falling to 16th in the Premier League and made it two wins in 17 league fixtures.



Not for the first time in 2026 Frank faced calls to be "sacked in the morning" by disgruntled Tottenham fans and there were also chants for old boss Mauricio Pochettino during the club's eighth home loss in all competitions this season.



With 12 days until Spurs host rivals Arsenal on February 22, it left chief executive Vinai Venkatesham, sporting director Johan Lange and the Lewis family, which runs the club's major shareholder ENIC, with a decision to make over Frank's future and they have dismissed the 52-year-old.



Frank insisted after the defeat to Newcastle that he remained "1,000 per cent" certain he was the right man for the job and claimed to be "convinced" that he would be in charge of the visit of Arsenal.



However, a fifth loss in nine matches and the latest abject display booed by home supporters at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium forced the Spurs board into action with a recognition Frank's position had become untenable.



"The club has taken the decision to make a change in the men's head coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today," a club statement read.



"Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together.



"However, results and performances have led the board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary.



"Throughout his time at the club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future."



The future of Frank was considered after last month's 2-1 home defeat to West Ham, which sparked the first cries of "you're getting sacked in the morning", but the ex-Brentford boss was given a stay of executive given the hectic fixture schedule and the lack of alternatives.



Yet, January's FA Cup exit to Aston Villa has left Tottenham without a game this weekend and offered the chance of a reset with Frank's tenure concluded after only 13 wins in 38 matches during his seven-month reign.











