Trump hosts Netanyahu for closed-door White House talks

US President Donald Trump is hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday for closed-door talks that are expected to heavily focus on the next round of negotiations with Iran.

A White House official confirmed the Oval Office meeting has begun. It is unclear if reporters will be allowed into the meeting at its conclusion, or if it will remain entirely closed to the media.

Netanyahu's motorcade was spotted earlier by reporters as it approached the White House from an adjacent heavily-guarded street.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu met privately with senior US officials leading negotiations with Iran, hours after he arrived in Washington.

Among those who participated in the discussions were special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and unofficial adviser. The men are central negotiators in the ongoing talks with Iran. They held a first round of negotiations with Iran last week in Oman.

Earlier Wednesday, Netanyahu signed on as a member of Trump's Board of Peace during a closed-door meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio at Blair House, the US president's official guest residence.

On Jan. 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the Charter of the Board of Peace on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The Board of Peace was created within the framework of peaceful settlement efforts in the Gaza Strip. Washington has said additional states have since joined the initiative.

The first meeting is scheduled to be held in Washington, DC, and is expected to take place Feb. 19 at the leader-level. It is unclear if Netanyahu will be in attendance. Fundraising for the reconstruction of Gaza is set to be the central theme of the meeting.