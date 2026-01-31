Chelsea snatch 3-2 comeback win against West Ham

Chelsea battled from two goals down to beat West Ham 3-2 ‍in the Premier League on Saturday with a stoppage-time Enzo Fernandez winner crowning the second comeback win in four days for ‌the Blues under new coach Liam Rosenior.



The Hammers, ‍struggling in the relegation zone, took full advantage of a careless Chelsea performance in the first half, possibly a result of tiredness after the Blues came from behind to beat Napoli 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The visitors went ahead in the seventh minute when a cross by captain Jarrod Bowen went in at the far post and they doubled their lead half an hour later when Crysencio Summerville struck a bullet shot past Robert Sanchez.

With boos from the Stamford Bridge fans ringing in ⁠his ears Rosenior made three substitutions at the break, setting Chelsea on their way to their dramatic win with two of the replacements - Joao Pedro and Marc Cucurella - bringing the hosts level.

In the 57th minute, Pedro headed home from a Wesley Fofana cross, triggering a wave of Chelsea attacks, and in the 70th Cucurella brought Chelsea level with a diving header after the ball rebounded back off the crossbar.

West ‌Ham defender Jean-Clair Todibo wasted a chance to put the visitors back in front in the 86th minute before Fernandez completed Chelsea's comeback two minutes into added time when he fired in a cutback from Pedro.

Cucurella said Rosenior had told the ‍players at the break that if they played with confidence, they would get the chances to turn the game around.

"At halftime we ‍speak. In the ‍end, it's about our mentality and desire we showed ⁠in the second half. We are very ‍happy," the Spaniard told Sky Sports.

Todibo was sent off in the dying moments for his part in a melee.

The win lifted Chelsea up to fourth place in the Premier League table, two points ahead of Manchester United who host Fulham ⁠on Sunday. West ‌Ham remained 18th, five points away from safety with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest facing Crystal Palace at home on Sunday.







