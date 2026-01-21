GERMAN OLYMPIC BODY TO FIGHT FOR NORDIC COMBINEDS GAMES FUTURE

The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) will continue to lobby for the inclusion of Nordic combined skiing into the programme of Winter Olympics beyond next month's Games in Italy.



DOSB board member Olaf Tabor said they are supporting the sport twinning ski jumping and cross country skiing at "every conceivable level."



Only the men will be competing at the the February 6-22 Games in Milan/Cortina d'Ampezzo as women's Nordic combined skiers were not added to the programme.



The International Olympic Committee (IOC) wants full gender equality for the next Games 2030 in the French Alps. That could mean the sport could be dropped if the women don't get their Olympic debut in 2030.



"We were also surprised that the women were not included, as they are now in all Olympic sports," Tabor said, stating that women's Nordic combined would "add value."



A decision on the future of the sport which has been on the programme since the first Winter Olympics in 1924 is expected this year.



Germany is the second most successful Nordic combined nation at the Games with 27 medals, 12 of them gold. Norway are top with 13 golds and 32 medals.



Germany hope for more Nordic combined medals at Milan/Cortina with the likes of reigning World Cup champion Vinzenz Geiger and Johannes Rydzek. Both already have two Olympic golds.



