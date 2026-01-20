Mbappe and Vinicius shine as Real Madrid thrash Monaco 6-1

Kylian Mbappe struck twice, and Vinicius Jr scored ⁠a spectacular solo goal and provided two assists as Real Madrid cruised to ‍a 6-1 victory over Monaco at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday in ‌the Champions League.

The comprehensive ‍victory lifted Real to second place in the standings with 15 points, level with third-placed Bayern Munich and trailing leaders Arsenal by six, as they moved closer to securing a top-eight finish and direct qualification for the round of 16.

Monaco, meanwhile, are 20th on nine points, giving ⁠them a chance of reaching the knockout-phase playoffs.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the fifth minute and gave Madrid a two-goal lead when he found the net again in the 26th, while Franco Mastantuono added their third goal six ‌minutes after halftime.

Monaco defender Thilo Kehrer inadvertently turned a Vinicius cross into his own net in the 55th minute and the Brazilian crowned ‍his man-of-the-match performance in the 63rd with an extraordinary solo goal, ‍firing into the ‍top corner after dribbling past ⁠three Monaco defenders inside ‍the box.

Monaco pulled one back in the 72nd minute with a Jordan Teze strike before Jude Bellingham added to Real's tally with ⁠a strike ‌from inside the box in the 80th.









