Last gasp goal keeps alive Ajax’s Champions League hopes

Ajax kept their Champions League dreams alive in thrilling fashion on Tuesday, coming from behind to stun Villarreal 2-1 at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Published January 21,2026
Substitute Oliver Edvardsen scored in the ⁠last minute to give Ajax Amsterdam a dramatic 2-1 away ‍victory over Villarreal that keeps alive their hopes ‌of progress in ‍the Champions League.

Edvardsen buried a cutback cross from flying fullback Anton Gaael in the 90th minute to see the Dutch giants, who had lost their first five group games, come from behind to win a ⁠second successive tie which means they still have a chance of finishing in the top 24 with a home game to come against Olympiacos of Greece next week.

Villarreal ‌are eliminated, stuck second from bottom with a single point as poor form in Europe contrasts with their ‍third place in LaLiga.

Tani Oluwaseyi had given the ‍hosts a ‍49th-minute lead with a ⁠superb volley ‍but Oscar Gloukh's free kick saw Ajax equalise in the 61st minute before they snatched a much-needed ⁠three ‌points.