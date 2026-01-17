Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to clinch 3rd place at AFCON

Nigeria defeated Egypt on penalties to claim third place at the 35th edition of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

The 3rd place game, played at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, ended in a goalless draw after 90 minutes.

The Super Eagles won the penalty shootout 4-2 to secure third place in the tournament.

For Nigeria, Trabzonspor's Paul Onuachu was named to the starting eleven; the high-profile duo of Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen and Besiktas' Wilfred Ndidi began the match on the bench.