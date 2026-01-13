Man Utd agree deal in principle with Carrick to take charge until end of season

Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle with Michael Carrick for the former Middlesbrough manager to take ⁠charge of the Premier League team on an interim basis until the end of the season, a club source said ‍on Tuesday.

Carrick, who is also a former United player, replaces Ruben Amorim who was sacked earlier this month and ‌faces an immediate baptism of fire with ‍his first match being the derby against second-placed Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The 44-year-old inherits a team in crisis, sitting seventh in the Premier League table - a whopping 17 points behind leaders Arsenal - and eliminated from both domestic cups.

The FA Cup exit in a 2-1 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion has left United facing their shortest season since 1914-15, with just 40 games to play.

It is a return to familiar territory for ⁠Carrick, who previously served as caretaker manager in 2021 following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal.

British media reported both Carrick and Solskjaer were in contention for the interim role this time around.

Following Amorim's turbulent tenure, United had placed Carrick's former teammate and under-18 coach Darren Fletcher in temporary charge but he failed to register a win in his two games, having also drawn ‌2-2 with lowly Burnley in the league.

MANCHESTER UNITED PEDIGREE

Carrick brings significant United pedigree having made 464 appearances across all competitions during his playing career, lifting five Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy with the club.

His ‍managerial experience includes a mixed stint at second-tier club Middlesbrough, where he initially worked wonders after joining in October ‍2022 with the ‍Championship side languishing in 21st place.

Carrick quickly turned ⁠things around, guiding them to a ‍fourth-placed finish and the playoffs in his first season while they reached the League Cup semi-finals the following campaign.

However, Middlesbrough failed to gain promotion as they finished eighth and 10th in his last two seasons, ⁠leading to

Carrick's dismissal

in ‌June last year. (Reporting by Lori Ewing in Manchester, Rohith Nair and Karan Prashant Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Christian Radnedge)