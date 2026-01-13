Inter midfielder Calhanoglu sidelined with calf injury

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has suffered a left calf injury, the Serie A club said Tuesday, with the Turkish international reported to be sidelined for three weeks.

"Calhanoglu underwent an MRI scan this morning," the club said in a statement. "The tests revealed a muscle strain in his left calf, and his condition will be assessed over the coming days."

According to media reports the midfielder will be sidelined for three weeks, meaning he could miss five matches, including the final two of the Champions League group stage.

Calhanoglu, 31, has scored seven league goals this season, as Inter lead AC Milan by three points with champions Napoli third four points behind.

Champions League finalists in 2023 and 2025, Inter are sixth in the league stage with 12 points from six matches.









