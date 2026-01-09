Superior Senegal beat Mali to advance to Cup of Nations semi-finals

Iliman Ndiaye scored the only goal as Senegal beat 10-man Mali 1-0 on Friday to ‍book a semi-final berth at the Africa Cup of Nations for the third time in the last four tournaments.

Ndiaye netted ‌after 27 minutes, taking advantage of a goalkeeping ‍howler to put Senegal ahead in a tense quarter-final against their west African neighbours.

Mali were reduced to 10 men for the second half after captain Yves Bissouma was sent off for a second caution on the stroke of halftime. He was booked first for a clumsy challenge in the 25th minute and was dismissed after a needless foul on Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Mali were down to 10 men from the 26th minute of their previous clash against Tunisia and still managed to squeeze ⁠through on penalties but there was no recovery this time around against a polished Senegalese outfit.

Ndiaye started the move that led to his goal with a run down the right wing, passing to wing back Krepin Diatta who then squared into the penalty area.

Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra looked to have cut off the effort but the ball slipped from his grasp and squeezed under his body.

Ndiaye was ‌quickest to snap up the loose ball and finished from close-in.

Diarra more than made up for his horror error, however, with a series of fine second-half stops to deny Senegal a bigger advantage as a gallant Mali battled away ‍to get back into the contest.

Diarra made excellent diving saves and palmed away stinging shots to deny Idrissa Gana Gueye, Sadio ‍Mane and substitutes ‍Pathe Ciss and Lamine Camara.

Mali had a handful of ⁠half-chances in the second half but ‍were mainly on the back foot with hard-working striker Lassine Sinayoko an outlet for a rare counter-attack, which kept Edouard Mendy in Senegal's goal on his toes.

Senegal will now take on the winner of Saturday's clash between Egypt and ⁠defending champions Ivory ‌Coast.

Hosts Morocco were taking on Cameroon in the second of the quarter-final clashes later on Friday.







