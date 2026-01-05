 Contact Us
News Sports Manchester United parts ways with manager Ruben Amorim

Manchester United parts ways with manager Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim has been sacked as Manchester United manager 14 months after arriving at Old Trafford, the club announced on Monday. "With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club's leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change," the club said in a statement.

Reuters SPORTS
Published January 05,2026
Subscribe
MANCHESTER UNITED PARTS WAYS WITH MANAGER RUBEN AMORIM

Manchester United have parted ⁠ways with manager Ruben Amorim, the Premier ‍League club said on Monday, ‌a ‍day after they were held to a draw by relegation-threatened Leeds United.

"With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club's leadership ⁠has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This ‌will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier ‍League finish," the club ‍said in ‍a statement.

United ⁠sit sixth ‍in the league table, 17 points below leaders Arsenal.