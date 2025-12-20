Isak on target but injured as Liverpool hang on to defeat Tottenham

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak came off the bench to ⁠score the opener in his side's 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur ‍in the Premier League on Saturday but suffered a potentially ‌serious injury in the ‍process.

Isak was introduced at halftime after a turgid opening period in which Tottenham's Xavi Simons was shown a straight red card and he slotted his side ahead in the 56th minute before hobbling off.

Hugo Ekitike doubled Liverpool's lead with a header in ⁠the 66th minute but Liverpool switched off and Tottenham substitute Richarlison fired home after a scramble in the area in the 83rd minute.

It set up a nervous finale for Liverpool and they had ‌to endure nine added minutes as Tottenham sensed they could prevent a club record 11th calendar year league defeat. Tottenham ended ‍with nine men after captain Cristian Romero was sent off ‍for a ‍second yellow card.

Liverpool were hardly ⁠convincing and were ‍hanging on at the end against nine men but victory lifted them to fifth with 29 points while Tottenham are ⁠down ‌in 13th place with 22 points.







