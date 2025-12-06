Inter go top with 4-0 thumping of in-form Como

Inter Milan moved provisionally top of the Serie A standings with a comfortable 4-0 win over Como at the San Siro on Saturday, where the home side ended the visitors' 11-match undefeated league run.

Como's last loss came back in August, but Inter proved too strong a challenge and they are the first team to score more than one goal against Cesc Fabregas' side this season.

Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring in the 11th minute and Marcus Thuram doubled Inter's advantage in the 59th minute. Hakan Calhanoglu ended any Como hopes of a comeback nine minutes from time and Carlos Augusto netted the fourth with four minutes remaining.

Inter are on 30 points, two ahead of AC Milan, who are away to Torino on Monday, and Napoli, who host Juventus on Sunday. Como are sixth in the standings on 24 points.









