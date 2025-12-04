NBA veteran Danilo Gallinari retires from basketball

Italy's Danilo Gallinari (R) vies during the EuroBasket 2015 Quarter-final match between Italy and Lithuania at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille, on September 16, 2015. (AA File Photo)

Danilo Gallinari, a 16-year NBA veteran, has announced his retirement from basketball.

"Today, with a heart full of gratitude, I am announcing my retirement from the career I've always dreamed of," Gallinari said on US social media company X on Tuesday.

"It's been an incredible journey filled with countless memories that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart," he added.

Gallinari was selected out of Italy in 2008 as the No. 6 overall pick by the New York Knicks.

The Italian basketballer is retiring with career averages of 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists over 777 regular season games.

The 37-year-old finished with 11,607 points, the most by an Italian in the NBA.

His final season was with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023-24.