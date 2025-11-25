Napoli overcome Qarabag in 2-0 Champions League win

Napoli earned a 2-0 home win over Qarabag in the Champions League on Tuesday, with a Scott McTominay header and an own goal downing the resilient visitors whose goalkeeper denied Rasmus Hojlund from the penalty spot among a string of fine saves.

After a balanced, goalless first half, Napoli were awarded a penalty which Mateusz Kochalski saved in the 56th minute but McTominay opened the scoring nine minutes later from a corner.

Napoli piled forward and in the 72nd minute McTominay's attempted overhead kick was turned into his own net by Qarabag's Marko Jankovic, whose foul had led to the earlier penalty and the Azerbaijani side had no response.

Both sides are on seven points, with Qarabag 16th in the league phase standings and Napoli 18th.







