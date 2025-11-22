Olise leads Bayern six-goal comeback to crush Freiburg

Champions Bayern Munich raced from two goals down to crush visitors Freiburg 6-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, with Michael Olise scoring twice and setting up three more goals, to maintain their unbeaten run and lead the title race.

Bayern's victory means they now have 31 points, with Bayer Leverkusen, 3-1 winners at VfL Wolfsburg, second on 23.

The Bavarians, who saw their 16-match winning streak in all competitions end with a 2-2 draw at Union Berlin on the previous matchday, found themselves two goals down after 17 minutes.

The visitors caught the Bayern defence napping on two set pieces, with Yuito Suzuki slotting in from close range after a quick passing move from a corner in the 12th minute.

Five minutes later a Freiburg corner sailed to the far post where the unmarked Johan Manzambi headed past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for a 2-0 lead.

Bayern, who travel to Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday, almost immediately launched a comeback with Lennart Karl netting a fine finish in the 21st from an Olise assist.

France international Olise then turned scorer, levelling with a powerful shot in first-half stoppage time.

Bayern's comeback was complete in the 55th when Olise whipped a corner to the far post for Dayot Upamecano to volley in before Harry Kane added another -- his 14th league goal this season - five minutes later.

Another Olise solo run and assist for Nicolas Jackson earned Bayern their fifth goal in the 78th before Olise curled a stunning shot into the top corner to cap his five-star performance.









