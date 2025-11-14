Brazilian Oscar diagnosed with fainting problem, remains stable

 Contact Us
On Thursday, Sao Paulo announced that their midfielder Oscar, formerly of Chelsea, is in stable condition in the hospital. The club revealed he was diagnosed with a fainting issue known as vasovagal syncope.

Published November 14,2025
Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar remains in hospital in stable condition after being diagnosed with a fainting issue called vasovagal syncope, his club Sao Paulo said on Thursday.

Vasovagal syncope is a common form of fainting caused by a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure. Sao Paulo said Oscar will undergo further tests.

The Brazilian suffered cardiac complications during pre-season tests on Tuesday and was attended to by club staff and a medical team from Einstein Hospital Israelita who were at the site.

"Oscar remains clinically well and stable, hospitalised in a cardiology unit, and will undergo an electrophysiological study this Friday," Sao Paulo said in a statement.

Oscar, 34, won the Premier League twice with Chelsea and the Chinese Super League three times at Shanghai Port.

He returned to Sao Paulo in December last year, signing a three-year contract with his boyhood club.