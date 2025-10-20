Max Verstappen wins Formula 1 US Grand Prix

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen won the 19th round of the Formula 1 World Championship, the United States Grand Prix, held in Austin, Texas.

The race took place Sunday over 56 laps at the 5.5-kilometer (3.4-mile) Circuit of the Americas, where Verstappen, starting from pole position, crossed the finish line first with a time of 1 hour, 34 minutes, 00.161 seconds, marking his fifth victory of the season.

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris finished second, 7.959 seconds behind Verstappen, while Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc came third, 15.373 seconds off the leader.

The next race of the season, the Mexican Grand Prix, will be held on Oct. 26.

Verstappen's victory narrowed the gap in the title race as the championship heads into its final stretch in Mexico.

After the United States Grand Prix, the top five standings are as follows:

Drivers

Oscar Piastri (Australia)-346 points Lando Norris (United Kingdom)-332 Max Verstappen (Netherlands)-306 George Russell (United Kingdom)-252 Charles Leclerc (Monaco)-192

Constructors