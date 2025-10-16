Morocco celebrates youth team’s historic FIFA World Cup final

Thousands of Moroccans took to the streets early Thursday to celebrate the qualification of their youth national team to the FIFA U-20 World Cup final for the first time in the country's history.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, jubilant scenes filled the streets after Morocco defeated France 5-4 on penalties, following a 1-1 draw in regular time in the semi-final.

With the win, "the Young Atlas Lions" advanced to the tournament's final for the first time ever.

Morocco will face Argentina in the final game on Monday, as the South American team beat Colombia 1-0 with a goal by Mateo Silvetti in the 72nd minute, reaching the final for the eighth time in its history.

Chile is hosting the tournament for the second time from Sept. 27 to Oct. 19, with 24 teams competing across the cities of Santiago, Valparaiso, Rancagua, and Talca.





