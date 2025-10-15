Lionel Messi has two assists as Argentina put six past Puerto Rico

Lionel Messi had two assists while Alexis Mac Allister and Lautaro Martinez picked up a brace each as Argentina romped to a 6-0 win over Puerto Rico in Florida.



The Inter Miami forward played all 90 minutes of the friendly clash after missing the defending World Cup champions' October 10 win against Venezuela.



Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister opened the scoring after 14 minutes and nabbed his second just before half-time, with Messi assisting on a Gonzalo Montiel goal in the 23rd minute to make it 3-0 at the break.



Puerto Rico were able to stem the tide briefly at the start of the second half, but an own goal from Steven Echevarria in the 64th minute reopened the floodgates.



Martinez found the back of the net in the 79th minute to open his tally, and pounced on a Messi ball to close his account in the 84th minute.

