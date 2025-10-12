Türkiye beats Bulgaria 6-1 in World Cup qualifiers

Türkiye defeated Bulgaria 6-1 on Saturday in their third Group E match of the European Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, played in Sofia.

The goals that secured the victory were scored by Arda Guler in the 11th minute, Viktor Popov's own goal in the 49th minute, Kenan Yildiz in the 51st and 56th minutes, Zeki Celik in the 65th minute and Irfan Can Kahveci in the 90+3 minute.

Bulgaria scored with Radoslav Kirilov in the 13th minute.

In the 49th minute, Hakan Calhanoglu sent a long ball behind the defense, which Popov, running alongside Kenan, misjudged and scored an own goal, sending the ball into the net for a 1-2 score.

In the 51st minute, Kenan, who controlled a pass from Arda in the penalty area, adjusted his angle and fired a shot that found the back of the net.

In the 56th minute, the Turkish team scored their fourth goal. Hakan sent a well-placed pass to Kenan on the left wing. Kenan passed his defender, entered the penalty area and finished with a precise shot into the corner of the net to make it 1-4.

In the 65th minute, Türkiye scored its fifth goal when Arda took a corner from the right side, and at the near post, Zeki headed the ball into the net.

In the 90+3rd minute, Oguz Aydın entered the penalty area and passed the ball to Irfan, who slid to meet it and sent the ball into the net to end the scoring.





