Spain beat Georgia 2-0 to edge closer to World Cup spot

Spain continued their dominant World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over Georgia at Elche's Manuel Martinez Valero stadium on Saturday.

Goals from Jeremy Pino and Mikel Oyarzabal extended the European champions' perfect run in Group E as they edge closer to securing a place at the 2026 tournament.

Pino opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a well-executed set-piece routine. Pedri delivered a free kick from the left into the box, where defender Robin Le Normand provided an assist for Pino to finish into an empty net from close range.

The breakthrough for the second goal arrived in the 64th as Oyarzabal unleashed a stunning free kick from the edge of the box, finding the top corner and sealing the result.

The win leaves Spain top of Group E with nine points, three ahead of Turkey, while Georgia remain third with three points. Bulgaria sit bottom, having suffered three consecutive defeats.







