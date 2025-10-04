Record-breaking Kane on target again as Bayern stretch winning run

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane set a Bundesliga scoring record and Luis Diaz netted twice as the leaders cruised past hosts Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 on Saturday to continue a flawless start to the season with their sixth consecutive league win.

Kane, who also hit the woodwork from point-blank range in the second half, rifled in his 11th league goal in the 27th minute and become the first Bundesliga player to reach that mark after six matches. He has now scored 18 goals in 10 matches across all competitions this season.

Bayern, who also set a Bundesliga scoring record with 25 goals from the first six league games, have won all 10 competitive matches this term, a club record since their promotion to the Bundesliga in 1965.

It was also Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's 362nd league win, equalling the Bundesliga record held by former teammate Thomas Mueller.

The Bavarians, top on 18 points, have a four-point lead over their next opponents, second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who drew 1-1 at home to RB Leipzig earlier on Saturday. Frankfurt are sixth on nine points.

"Great performance. I thought in the first half we did well to be two goals up," England captain Kane said. "In the second half we were better and could have scored a couple more.

"We have momentum on our side right now and we need to hold onto that. Now we're travelling to the national teams and then we have a massive game at home against Dortmund."

Fresh from a 5-1 demolition of Pafos in the Champions League on Tuesday, Bayern shot out of the blocks and needed just 15 seconds to take the lead with Colombia international Diaz's tap-in at the far post and Frankfurt caught napping.

Both teams then had the ball in the net in a rollercoaster start to the game only to be caught offside. Bayern did come close to a second goal when Frankfurt's Robin Koch tried to clear a cutback and sent the ball bouncing onto the crossbar.

The tempo gradually dropped but Kane struck from outside the box, finding just enough space to unleash an unstoppable trademark low drive and put Bayern 2-0 up.

Frankfurt never managed to recover and were on the backfoot even after Bayern eased off midway through the second half. Diaz then drilled in his second goal in the 84th with a superb turn and shot to make it five league goals for the new recruit.









