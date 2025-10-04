 Contact Us
Published October 04,2025
MOUNT AND SESKO FIRE MAN UNITED TO VICTORY OVER SUNDERLAND

Manchester United cruised to a rare comfortable home Premier League victory on Saturday as goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko secured a 2-0 win over Sunderland.

With the pressure growing on manager Ruben Amorim after a disappointing start to the season, Mount calmed the nerves around Old Trafford with a fine early finish to break the deadlock.

United continued to dominate with a spectacular save from Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs preventing Bruno Fernandes from adding a sumptuous second before Sesko netted his first Old Trafford goal after 31 minutes.

Sunderland were awarded a penalty late in the first half, a decision that was overturned following a VAR intervention, but they never really threatened after the break as United eased to a third home league win of the season.