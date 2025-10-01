Spurs scrape 2-2 Champions League draw thanks to Bodo/Glimt own goal

Tottenham Hotspur needed an 89th-minute own goal to salvage a point at Bodo/Glimt as they battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 on Tuesday in the first Champions League game ever played inside the Arctic Circle.

The Norwegians, who lost to Spurs in the Europa League semi-finals last season, had a first-half penalty skied over the bar by Kasper Hogh but Hauge made no mistake after the break as he curled home a superb shot in the 53rd minute.

Tottenham hit back immediately through Rodrigo Bentancur but the goal was ruled out for a foul in the build-up and they were soon two down has Hauge struck again, this time with a left-footed effort in the 66th minute to make it 2-0.

Captain Micky van de Ven pulled a goal back with a header two minutes later but Spurs continued to struggle and the hosts looked to be heading for a famous victory until goalkeeper Nikita Haikin blocked a shot that bounced off substitute Jostein Gundersen and into the net for a late equaliser.





