Paixao shines as Marseille crush Ajax 4-0 in Champions League

Igor Paixao's early double and goals from Mason Greenwood and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang secured Olympique de Marseille a 4-0 win over Ajax Amsterdam at home in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Brazilian winger, who had yet to find the net for Marseille, needed six minutes to open his account before doubling his tally six minutes later.

Greenwood added a third before halftime, and Aubameyang rounded off the scoring in the second half, benefiting from Paixao's assist.

Marseille's first Champions League victory since October 2022 gave them their first points of the campaign following their opening 2-1 loss at Real Madrid in mid-September while Ajax suffered a second defeat after beginning with a 2-0 loss to runners-up Inter Milan.

"I'm very happy that I could score these two goals," Paixao said on Canal+. "This team has a lot of quality, we delivered a great show today. It was incredible to see the Stade Velodrome like this.

"This match gives a lot of confidence for the team. It's a difficult competition but I think the team is ready to go very far."

Despite a lack of possession in the early minutes, Marseille opened the scoring with their first opportunity in the sixth minute when Paixao finished off a swift team move started by Nayef Aguerd, with Aubameyang's deft one-touch pass teeing up the goal.

Six minutes later, the winger struck again, firing home a shot from outside the box after Arthur Vermeeren won possession high up the pitch.

In the 26th minute, Aubameyang intercepted the ball in a dangerous area and set up Greenwood, who found the target to score his first European goal for Marseille.

After the interval, Aubameyang completed a quick counter-attack in the 52nd minute, thanks to Paixao who capped his stellar night with an assist.

Ajax keeper Vitezslav Jaros saved his side from a heavier loss when he kept out a Greenwood attempt in stoppage time.

Ajax improved in the second half but Oliver Edvardsen lacked precision on two occasions to trouble Geronimo Rulli. The Argentinian keeper also denied Kenneth Taylor's effort in the 71st minute.

The French club will travel to Portuguese side Sporting next, while Ajax will face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.









