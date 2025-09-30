Griezmann scores 200th Atletico goal in 5-1 win over Frankfurt

Antoine Griezmann netted his 200th goal for Atletico Madrid as they secured their first Champions League win of the season with a 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday, with Julian Alvarez netting twice in a dominant display.

It took four minutes for Atletico to open the scoring through Giacomo Raspadori capitalising on a loose ball in the box, with Robin Le Normand doubling their advantage in the 33rd minute from a corner.

Griezmann reached his milestone with a strike from close-range in first-half stoppage time, celebrating with an Atletico shirt bearing "200" on the back.

Frankfurt pulled one back in the 57th minute with Jonathan Burkhardt's deflected shot but Giuliano Simeone extended the home side's lead in the 70th minute with a header from a corner. Alvarez added a fifth in the 82nd minute, chipping home a penalty after VAR spotted a handball by Robin Koch.







