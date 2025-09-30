Bayern crush Pafos 5-1 away helped by Kane double

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane scored twice in their 5-1 demolition of hosts Pafos in the Champions League on Tuesday to continue his prolific scoring run this season with 20 goals already for club and country.

Kane, who also hit the woodwork in the first half, has now scored four times in two Champions League matches this term.

He put the visitors in front after 15 minutes, drilling in from close range, and scored his second in the 34th -- his 102nd goal in all competitions for the Bavarians.

The 32-year-old, who also bagged two goals in Friday's 4-0 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen, has already netted 10 times in five domestic league games so far.

Raphael Guerreiro had made it 2-0 in the 21st minute following a one-two with on-loan Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, who turned scorer 10 minutes later, picking up a Michael Olise pass and drilling in Bayern's third goal.

Mislav Orsic's fierce swerving shot beat Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who was playing his 152nd game in the competition to move joint-fifth on the all-time appearance list, to cut the deficit for the debutants on the stroke of halftime.

But Bayern, who next host Club Brugge on October 22, were not done yet, adding another goal through Olise in the 69th and twice more hitting the post in the last minute of the game as they sealed their second win in two Champions League matches.









