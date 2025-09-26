FIFA unveils mascots: Clutch, Zayu, and Maple

FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated, "Maple, Zayu, and Clutch carry the joy, energy, and spirit of unity of the World Cup."



Maple the Moose is described as a symbol of journey, uniting culture and people across all of Canada's provinces and territories. Zayu the Jaguar comes from the forests of Southern Mexico, representing the country's rich culture through dance, food, and traditions. Clutch the Bald Eagle symbolizes the US and enthusiastically embraces "every culture, every game, and every moment."

MASCOTS AND TOURNAMENT DETAILS

The mascots are not just symbols; they are also depicted with player identities on the field. Maple is presented as the goalkeeper, Zayu as the agile goalscorer, and Clutch as the binding force of the team in midfield.

The World Cup's opening match will be played on June 11, 2026, at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, the capital of Mexico. The final match will take place on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA.

This tournament will feature a semi-final show during the final match for the first time. Additionally, with the expanded format, a total of 48 teams will play 104 matches.





