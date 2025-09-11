FIFA criticized over ticket pricing policy for World Cup

FIFA has been accused of not caring about fans and "living in a parallel universe" over its controversial ticket pricing policy for next year's World Cup.



A 10-day window opened on Wednesday, where fans with Visa cards could apply to be among the first to access tickets from October 1 for the finals, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.



However, applicants who are given time slots on later dates could pay more for the same tickets, with FIFA planning to operate what it describes as "variable pricing" for the tournament.



Variable pricing differs from dynamic pricing in that there is a human element to the management of changes, rather than it being left to an automated algorithm tracking demand. Sources familiar with the process said that should result in a less steep curve in price increases than under a dynamic pricing model.



However, FIFA's approach has still drawn criticism from fans' groups, and even from New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who has set up a petition called "Game Over Greed" in protest at the policy.



Ronan Evain, the executive director of Football Supporters Europe (FSE), told the PA news agency: "We think FIFA is sending the wrong message by putting (variable pricing) in place for the World Cup.



"Their key argument is the legal framework in the US wouldn't allow them to do anything else – I find that very hard to believe.



"Where FIFA is being completely irresponsible is that it's going to be an expensive World Cup – expensive to travel within the US, expensive to go to the stadium, with hardly any public transport.



"None of that is within FIFA's control. What FIFA does control is the price of their tickets, and the one item where they could have acted to – at least symbolically – reduce the overall cost of the competition for match-going fans.



"It's very hard to understand, when FIFA has enormous reserves and absolutely doesn't need to increase ticketing revenue. Unfortunately, FIFA very much lives in a parallel universe, it doesn't really care about fans or about public opinion.



"It's a wake-up call for football in Europe that we need proper consumer protection laws in place to avoid this further entering the European market."



FSE's criticism has been echoed across the Atlantic by Mamdani. His petition urges FIFA to abandon its pricing policy, cap the price of resale tickets and to set aside 15 per cent of tickets to local residents, at a discount.



"It's time we put the game above greed and host a World Cup all New Yorkers can afford to enjoy," read a message on Mamdani's campaign website.



There were comments online on Wednesday from fans reporting difficulties in applying to enter the pre-sale draw.



Fans applying for the ticket pre-sale draw between now and September 19 will not see prices, sources said, but FIFA has confirmed tickets will start from $60 for all group stage matches.



Applications over the 10-day period are not on a first come, first served basis – meaning someone applying in the final minute on September 19 has just as much chance of success in receiving a time slot as someone entering when the window first opened on Wednesday.



Success in securing a time slot for the pre-sale starting on October 1 will then give fans access to single tickets, as well as team-specific and venue-specific tickets.



A FIFA spokesperson said: "The pricing model adopted generally reflects the existing and developing market practice in our co-hosts for major entertainment and sporting events on a daily basis, soccer included. We are focused on ensuring fair access to our game for existing but also prospective fans, and are offering group stage tickets starting at $60, a very competitive price point for a major global sporting event in the U.S.



"FIFA can confirm that it will retain ringfenced allocations that are set aside for specific fan categories and that these allocations will be set at a fixed price.



"The FIFA resale platform will provide fans looking to sell or purchase tickets on the secondary market with a safe and secure method to do so, as permitted by U.S. legislation. The fact that secondary market activity is legally open renders it necessary to have a ticketing model that reflects our responsibility to provide access to fans, while at the same time ensuring as much value as possible is retained for redistribution into the game globally.



"It is important to note, as a not-for-profit organization, the revenue FIFA generates from the World Cup is reinvested to fuel the growth of the game (men, women, youth) throughout FIFA's 211 member associations globally. As a matter of fact, FIFA expects to reinvest more than 90 per cent of its budgeted investments for the cycle 2023-2026 back in the game to significantly boost global football development. Without FIFA's financial support more than 50 per cent of FIFA's Member Associations could not operate."



