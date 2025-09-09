News Sports Nottingham Forest appoint former Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou

Nottingham Forest appoint former Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou

A new era has begun at Nottingham Forest with the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as the club's new manager. The former Tottenham boss was brought in on Tuesday to succeed Nuno Espirito Santo, who was recently dismissed.

DPA SPORTS Published September 09,2025 Subscribe

Nottingham Forest have appointed former Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou as their replacement for the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo.



Nuno was relieved of his duties on Monday night following a breakdown in his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis.



Postecoglou, who has been out of a job since leaving Spurs in June, has secured a quickfire return to work as Forest's new head coach.



The Australian was sacked by the north London club just 16 days after leading them to Europa League glory.



He will now get another crack at the Premier League and European football at the City Ground and Marinakis has brought him in to win trophies.



The Greek businessman said: "We are bringing a coach to the club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies.



"His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions.



"After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies.



"Ange has the credentials and the track-record to do this and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey."



And he is set for a swift return to north London as Forest visit Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.



The 60-year-old spent two seasons at Spurs and ended their trophy drought last season, but did so at the expense of the league, where they finished 17th.



Nuno was sacked on Monday night after publicly falling out with Marinakis this summer.



The 51-year-old was given a new contract in June after guiding Forest into the Europa League last term, their first European qualification since 1995, but cracks were beginning to show behind the scenes.



Nuno had a poor working relationship with global head of football Edu Gaspar and his bond with Marinakis suffered as a result.



He questioned the club's transfer business ahead of the new season and then pre-empted his own sacking by saying "where there's smoke, there's fire" when asked about his future at the club.



He was set for peace talks with Marinakis during the international break, but the Greek businessman pulled the plug without them happening.



Forest said in a statement: "Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espirito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as head coach.



"The club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the club.



"As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey."



Strains in the Nuno-Marinakis relationship began to show in mid-August when Nuno criticised Forest's summer transfer activity and expressed concern for the season ahead.



"I always had a very good relationship with the owner, last season was very, very, very close," the Portuguese said. "This season, not so well. No, it's not (good).



"I don't know exactly, but I'm being honest with you. I cannot say that is the same, because it's not the same. The reason behind it, I don't know.



"I always believe that dialogue and what you say or your opinion, is always valid, because my concern is the squad and the season that we have ahead of us, but our relations have changed.



"The reality is that is not what it used to be. What it used to be was a good, respectful relationship, but was more based on trust and sharing opinions and now it's not so good."











