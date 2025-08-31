News Sports Zelensky: Putin shows no willingness for ceasefire talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pointed out that there is still no indication that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, is prepared to negotiate a ceasefire.

In his evening video address on Sunday, Zelensky recalled that Washington had said two weeks ago that Moscow should be ready by now for a leadership-level meeting today.



Instead, he said, "the only thing Russia is doing is investing further in war."



Commenting on Putin's current visit to China, Zelensky accused him of once again trying "to wriggle out" of negotiating an end to the conflict. "That is his number one sport," Zelensky said.



The need for a quick end to the war is being emphasized worldwide, he noted. "The only one who wants this war is Russia."



Despite Washington's expectations of direct negotiations, Moscow has so far shown no readiness to engage. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently reiterated that Putin refuses to speak with Zelensky, questioning his legitimacy as president.



Zelensky continues to lead Ukraine under martial law, which allows him to remain in office beyond his expired term, in line with the constitution.



Putin, by contrast, has remained in power continuously since 2012, aided by constitutional amendments that extended his term limits.











