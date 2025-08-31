News World Ukrainians in favour of ceasefire, but only with guarantees - poll

Three-quarters of Ukrainians would support a ceasefire, but only if clear security guarantees are provided by Europe and the United States, a new survey by the Ukrainian Rating Group shows. The poll of 1,600 people found that 75% consider such guarantees a prerequisite for ending hostilities.

Amid US President Donald Trump's efforts toward ceasefire talks, discussions have long centred around Ukrainian calls for credible security guarantees, intended to deter Russia from attacking again in case a peace deal is reached.



The poll also found that 82% of respondents considered negotiations a realistic path to ending the war. Of these, 62% favoured involving other countries to help broker a compromise, while 20% supported direct negotiations with Moscow.



Of those surveyed, 59% backed ending the fighting and seeking a compromise, while 20% wanted the war to continue until the Donbass region and the Crimean Peninsula are fully reclaimed.



Only 13% supported a return to the pre-February 23, 2022, borders, which would exclude Crimea and Donbass. The Rating Group conducted the survey among 1,600 people in Ukraine between September 21 and 23 this year.









