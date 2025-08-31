Inter suffer shock 2-1 defeat against Udinese at San Siro

Inter Milan were handed a shock 2-1 loss at home to Udinese in Serie A despite taking the lead through Denzel Dumfries as the visitors responded with two goals before the break on Sunday.

Inter won their opening game 5-0 at home to Torino but looked well off that form despite opening the scoring in the 17th minute with a Dumfries tap-in, while Udinese looked dangerous both before and after falling behind.

Dumfries conceded a penalty for handball 12 minutes later which Keinan Davis converted and Arthur Atta put Udinese in front five minutes before halftime to stun the San Siro.

Inter piled on the pressure in the second half but could not find an equaliser and find themselves already playing catch-up in the standings, with champions Napoli on maximum points after two games alongside Juventus, AS Roma and promoted Cremonese.









