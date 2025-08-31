ERDOĞAN REITERATES TÜRKIYES CLEAR STANCE ON GAZA ISSUE

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that "Türkiye's stance on Gaza is clear" because human rights and humanity are at the heart of Ankara's policy.

Today's world is confronted with "crises of unprecedented scale and complexity," and the current international system has proven inadequate in responding to crises and protecting the rights of innocent people, Erdoğan wrote in an article titled "A Shared Path to Peace and Justice" published on Sunday in China's major People's Daily newspaper, Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran stated on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The situation in Gaza, characterized by Israel's massacre and occupation, is one of "the most striking examples of this reality," Erdoğan noted in the article.

"Our efforts to ensure the security of the civilian population, uninterrupted access to humanitarian aid, and a lasting ceasefire continue to increase.

"While providing humanitarian aid to those in need on the ground, we also continue to utilize diplomacy to promote the implementation of a ceasefire and the protection of innocent civilians," he highlighted.

Ankara believes it is "evident" that lasting peace on the Palestinian issue requires the creation of a fully independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, the Turkish president underscored.

"The establishment of a Palestinian State is essential for achieving lasting peace throughout the region," he stated.

Stressing that actions on multiple fronts are needed to advance regional peace, Erdoğan said strengthening economic ties, infrastructure projects, energy cooperation, and cultural exchanges helps build trust.

Through its initiatives across different regions, Ankara will continue promoting global stability, expanding humanitarian aid, and fostering solutions on multilateral platforms, he added.

Emphasizing that the Turkish Foreign Policy is founded on building trust, keeping communication channels open, and showing a firm commitment to resolving crises, Erdoğan added: "Guided by the principle that 'There are no winners in war and no losers in a fair peace,' we continue to pursue our peace diplomacy with patience."

He also underlined Türkiye's contribution to global peace and diplomacy, citing the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul and Antalya, and Ankara's critical role in opening humanitarian corridors and prisoner swaps.

The 25th Heads of State Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin, in which he will also attend, offers Türkiye a key platform to share its perspectives on regional and global issues, Erdoğan said.

"As a Dialogue Partner at this summit, Türkiye regards it as a fundamental responsibility to bring to the fore the necessity of reshaping regional peace, development, security, and economic matters, as well as justice, equity, and a more inclusive understanding of the global order in international relations," he stressed.

Türkiye and China, two ancient civilizations with long-standing ties, have developed strong political, economic, social, and cultural relations since establishing diplomatic ties in 1971, the Turkish president stated, adding: "We attach great importance to furthering this deep-rooted and close cooperation, based on mutual respect and a win-win approach."

Erdoğan also expressed hope that his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the margins of the summit would help reinforce mutual trust and further develop the bilateral ties.

Türkiye draws on its past experience to shape the present and build the future on peace, trust, and cooperation, the president noted, adding: "Each step we take, starting with our region, opens up new horizons for the globe."

"As we go through 'strange times,' we will continue to shoulder responsibility with the determination to build trust, keep channels of dialogue open, and resolve crises."

Erdoğan also said Ankara believes that uniting the international community, "in which the People's Republic of China plays a leading role," around shared values and common interests will create a path toward a more prosperous and fairer world.