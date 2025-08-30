Atletico held at Alaves as winless start goes on

Atletico Madrid's poor start to the LaLiga season continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Alaves on Saturday, leaving Diego Simeone's side winless after three matches.

Atletico languish 14th in the standings after taking two points from their opening three matches, having lost 2-1 at Espanyol and drawn 1-1 at home with promoted Elche.

Giuliano Simeone gave the visitors an early lead in the seventh minute, striking from close range after Thiago Almada's shot was parried by Alaves goalkeeper Antonio Sivera.

Atletico could not hold on to their lead, however, and Alaves equalised seven minutes later after Alexander Sorloth fouled Nahuel Tenaglia and Carlos Vicente made no mistake from the penalty spot.

The match was halted for 11 minutes following a medical emergency in the stands in the 56th minute and neither side could find a breakthrough when play resumed.







