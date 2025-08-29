Jose Mourinho sacked as Fenerbahçe head coach

Jose Mourinho has been sacked as head coach of Fenerbahce.



The 62-year-old's departure comes two days after the Turkish club failed to qualify for the Champions League phase following defeat to Benfica in the play-off round.



Former Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham manager Mourinho was appointed to the role ahead of the 2024-25 season.



Fenerbahçe finished second in the Super Lig last term, 11 points adrift of rivals Galatasaray.



"We have parted ways with Jose Mourinho," read a club statement.



"We thank him for his efforts for our team and wish him success in his future career."



The news comes a day after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who replaced Mourinho as United manager in 2018, was sacked by Fener's Super Lig rivals Beşiktaş.



