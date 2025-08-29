 Contact Us
News Sports Jose Mourinho sacked as Fenerbahçe head coach

Jose Mourinho sacked as Fenerbahçe head coach

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce just six games into the new season. "We have parted ways with Jose Mourinho, who has been the manager of our professional football team since the 2024-2025 season. We thank him for his efforts for our team and wish him success in his future career," Fenerbahce said in a statement.

Agencies and A News SPORTS
Published August 29,2025
Subscribe
JOSE MOURINHO SACKED AS FENERBAHÇE HEAD COACH

Jose Mourinho has been sacked as head coach of Fenerbahce.

The 62-year-old's departure comes two days after the Turkish club failed to qualify for the Champions League phase following defeat to Benfica in the play-off round.

Former Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham manager Mourinho was appointed to the role ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Fenerbahçe finished second in the Super Lig last term, 11 points adrift of rivals Galatasaray.

"We have parted ways with Jose Mourinho," read a club statement.

"We thank him for his efforts for our team and wish him success in his future career."

The news comes a day after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who replaced Mourinho as United manager in 2018, was sacked by Fener's Super Lig rivals Beşiktaş.