Tottenham condemns racial abuse of French striker

English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday condemned racial abuse aimed at French striker Mathys Tel following the club's UEFA Super Cup loss to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

"We are disgusted at the racial abuse that Mathys Tel has received on social media following last night's UEFA Super Cup defeat," the club wrote on US social media company X's platform.

Tottenham said it would work with authorities and social media platforms to take action against individuals it can identify.

"Mathys showed bravery and courage to step forward and take a penalty, yet those who abuse him are nothing but cowards — hiding behind anonymous usernames and profiles to spout their abhorrent views," the club added.

The incident occurred following the match, which Tottenham lost 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in regular time.





