Bayern sign forward Luis Diaz from Liverpool

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of forward Luis Diaz from Liverpool, the German record champions said in a statement on Wednesday.



The 64-times capped Colombia forward signed a deal until June 2029.



"I'm very happy, it means a lot to me to be part of FC Bayern - they are one of the biggest clubs in the world. I want to help my new team with my way of playing football and my character," Diaz said.



Bayern reportedly paid €75 million ($86.6 million) for the player. That would make Diaz the third most expensive signing in club history, after Bayern paid around €100 million for Harry Kane and €80 million for Lucas Hernandez.



The Premier League champions were initially not willing to sell Diaz, who came to Anfield and in 2022 and had 41 goals and 23 assists in 148 matches.



The situation changed after Liverpool managed to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.



"Luis Díaz is a player with international experience, enormous quality, terrific skills and great reliability who will help our team immediately. We're delighted we've been able to bring him to FC Bayern," Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl said.



Diaz could make his debut for Bayern in Saturday's friendly against Olympique Lyon.



Bayern were looking for a new attacking player following the departures of Leroy Sané, Mathys Tel and Thomas Müller, and after they failed to sign Florian Wirtz, who moved from Leverkusen to Liverpool.



A long-term injury of midfielder Jamal Musiala also put the German record champions under pressure in the transfer market.



Bayern have also signed Germany centre back Jonathan Tah and young midfielder Tom Bischof in summer. In addition, they are after Germany forward Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart.



