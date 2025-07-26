News Sports Barcelona and ter Stegen at loggerheads over lay-off length

FC Barcelona and their long-serving goalkeeper, Marc-André ter Stegen, are reportedly in dispute over a recent social media post by the German international, according to Spanish media on Saturday.

DPA SPORTS Published July 26,2025

Mundo Deportivo reported that Barça believe his claim that he would only be sidelined for three months due to a necessary back operation is an attempt to block the use of a rival.



Other Spanish sports media had similar reports. Neither the club nor the player has made any public statements on the matter.

The row was reportedly triggered by ter Stegen's recent social media post about his back surgery.



He wrote that doctors expected him to be out for around three months.



However, he would need to be sidelined for at least four months for Barcelona to register a replacement under Spain's financial fair play rules.



Reports have said Ter Stegen was already upset at the signing of keeper Joan Garcia and the contract extension of veteran shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny.



Both sides are said to have reached a "dead end," according to the sports newspaper AS. It was further reported that ter Stegen would soon be stripped of the captain's armband.



Ter Stegen's contract runs until 2028, but the club would reportedly prefer to part ways with the high earner sooner.











