FIFA fines Albania over fan misconduct during Serbia match

FIFA has fined the Albanian Football Association (FSHF) 161,500 Swiss francs (approximately $185,000) and ordered that at least 20% of stadium capacity be closed to the public for Albania's next home game, following fan misconduct during a World Cup qualifier against Serbia.

The FSHF announced Wednesday that it received official notification from FIFA regarding disciplinary measures stemming from incidents during the June 7, 2025, match held at "Air Albania" Stadium in Tirana.

"Due to repeated inappropriate and discriminatory behavior by a section of Albanian fans—including discriminatory chants, object throwing, fireworks, offensive gestures, and interruptions during national anthems—FIFA has imposed a fine of 161,500 Swiss francs and a partial stadium closure for the upcoming home match against Latvia," the FSHF stated.

The association labeled the sanction a serious penalty for the entire Albanian football community and stressed the damage such actions inflict not only on the federation but also on the national team.

"FSHF calls on all fans to avoid actions that could harm our team, to respect international rules, and to help create a dignified atmosphere in support of Albania," the statement read.

According to FIFA, the incidents during the Albania-Serbia match involved inappropriate and discriminatory conduct directed at the Serbian side.

Albania is competing in Group K of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, alongside England, Serbia, Latvia, and Andorra. Their next fixture is scheduled for Sept. 9 against Latvia in Tirana.





